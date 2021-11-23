Justice for Michael Jacobs! Strong reaction to Portsmouth line-up at Lincoln City
Pompey fans have been left surprised by Michael Jacobs’ omission at Lincoln, after his goal against AFC Wimbledon. Here’s a selection of those views.
@pfcsam
Justice for Crackers
@jakemeyers2015
Drop Jacobs after his performance Saturday!?
@darrenbox
Jacobs and Thompson on the bench? Really??
@BlueArmyAlex
Freeman inverted fullback masterclass incoming.
@kevypiow
Jacobs has played hardly any football played Saturday maybe Tue too soon after so long out
@LukeRodhouse
What does Jacobs have to do to get regular starts?
@ffslluke
Jacobs must be fuming.
