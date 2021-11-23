Justice for Michael Jacobs! Strong reaction to Portsmouth line-up at Lincoln City

Pompey fans have been left surprised by Michael Jacobs’ omission at Lincoln, after his goal against AFC Wimbledon. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 6:59 pm

@pfcsam

Justice for Crackers

@jakemeyers2015

Michael Jacobs misses out at Lincoln.

Drop Jacobs after his performance Saturday!?

@darrenbox

Jacobs and Thompson on the bench? Really??

@BlueArmyAlex

Freeman inverted fullback masterclass incoming.

@kevypiow

Jacobs has played hardly any football played Saturday maybe Tue too soon after so long out

@LukeRodhouse

What does Jacobs have to do to get regular starts?

@ffslluke

Jacobs must be fuming.

Lincoln CityPortsmouthPompeyLincoln