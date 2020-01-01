Gareth Evans of Portsmouth under pressure from Alfie Jones of Gillingham during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Gillingham and Portsmouth at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham, England on 1 January 2020.

'Justified Jackett's decision... stayed under radar' - Jordan Cross' Portsmouth match ratings following Gillingham draw

Check out Jordan Cross’ Pompey match ratings following 1-1 draw at Gilingham.

The Blues stay ninth in the table after Gareth Evans’ 36th-minute opener was cancelled out by the Gills’ on-loan striker Alex Jakubiak.

Justified Jackett's decision - 8

1. Alex Bass

Justified Jackett's decision - 8
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Another committed performance - 6

2. James Bolton

Another committed performance - 6
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Defended with everything he had - 8

3. Christian Burgess

Defended with everything he had - 8
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
Usual physicality from the centre-back - 5

4. Sean Raggett

Usual physicality from the centre-back - 5
Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
Pro Sports Images Ltd.'www.prosportsimages.co.uk'+44 7803 730548
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3