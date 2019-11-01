Have your say

Oxford boss Karl Robinson is relishing his side’s League One meeting with Pompey.

The in-form U’s make the trip to Fratton Park on Saturday looking to continue their flying start to the season.

Robinson’s men, who currently sit fifth in the table, are unbeaten in eight League One matches – and are on an 11-game undefeated run in all competitions.

They also set up a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie date with Premier League champions Manchester City after beating Sunderland in the last 16 earlier this week.

In contrast, Pompey find themselves 16th in the table having won just four matches in the third tier this term.

But Robinson acknowledged how ‘hard’ his team will have it at Pompey.

Oxford’s recent record at Fratton Park does not make for good reading.

The U’s have suffered 4-1 and 3-0 defeats respectively on each of their previous two visits.

Although, Robinson insisted his team are ready for the tough test that could await them.

He told the Oxford Mail: ‘We know it will be a hard one, but we’re ready for it.

‘It’s a perfect game, a great game.

‘It’s one you look for at the start of the season and know it will be a hell-for-leather game.

‘It’s a bang of adrenaline.

‘I remember the first tackle last year, I think it was Ben Thompson hit one of our players and you could hear it.

‘It set the tone for the rest of the game.’