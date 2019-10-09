Karl Robinson spoke of his ‘disappointment’ as Pompey clinched top spot in the Leasing.com Trophy Southern Group B at the expense of Oxford.

The Blues picked up a bonus point at the Kassam Stadium having prevailed 5-4 on penalties last night – that was after it had ended all square at 2-2 in normal time.

Kenny Jackett’s men collected two points from their final Group B fixture ensuring they secured top spot and set up a home tie in the next round.

Oxford also made it through to the knockout stages following the draw with Pompey, although they cannot finish top of the group.

The U’s still have a game against Crawley to come in the competition, but the Blues sit four points above them in top spot.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson was ultimately disappointed his side missed out on winning Group B.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson

And the U’s boss highlighted his team’s failure to make the most of the ‘good positions’ they found themselves as a key to not overcoming Pompey.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail: ‘We wanted to finish top of the group, so it’s disappointing.

‘I think we would have felt worse if we weren’t creating the chances.

‘We were getting in good positions so to not finish it off is frustrating. I think it was apparent that was our problem.’

But Robinson was pleased with the fact Oxford secured their progress with a game to spare, joining Pompey in the knockout stages.

The Oxford boss revealed he will now go with a youthful line up in the final group match at Crawley next month, give that qualification has now been secured.

He added: ‘The objective when you come into these competitions is to qualify from the group and if you can do it in the first two games it’s brilliant.

‘We can now play a really young team at Crawley.

‘I’m really pleased we showed a bit of fight towards the end to not lose the game, because it could have been so different if we hadn’t got that goal.’