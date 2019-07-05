Pompey are closing in on Ross McCrorie.

The Blues are set to complete a season-long loan deal for the Rangers midfielder.

Ross McCrorie celebrates as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

And Gers fans are up in arms Steven Gerrard is allowing the McCrorie to leave Ibrox for Fratton Park this summer.

The 21-year-old made 30 appearances as Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Supporters aplenty want the Scotland under-21 international to remain at Ibrox and help the Gers in their pursuit of wrestling the title off fierce rivals Celtic next term.

Here’s how they’ve reacted across social media...

Yulee Stevee: Keep the kid at rangers. His 100% effort every time he plays is what we need. He’s like our very own mctominay.

Wallace Shedden: I’m sure the gaffer said last season Ross has great potential (as we all know) an is a big game player so y not let him prove his worth.

Graeme Rodney Speirs: You'll see what a difference its made to Docherty and mccrorie should go and do it. He will come back a much better player.

Jim Leishman: Should be on the park from the start with good players around him he could be future captain

Scott Henderson: Played our best football when the boy was in the team.

William McCallum: You need home grown players in a team that know what the club is about and Ross is all about that. Gerrard knows this that is why he kept halliday. Massive mistake to not keep Ross as fringe player he is potential future captain of the club.

Don Young: Shame for the boy, he might aswell leave. He’ll never get a chance. None of them will under gerrard, the amount of players he’s signed proves that.

Craig Jamieson: He should be starting every week , rather than wasting money on has beens!

John Moraites: Ross should be starting.

Alan Baillie: Why loan him out? Boys been class when he’s played.

Greig Fraser‏: McCrorie’s a class act btw, future Scotland captain in the making.