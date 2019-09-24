Pompey players are downbeat after conceding against arch-rivals Southampton

'Keeps growing into first-team role... Pompey's brightest attacking player' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from the 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton

Pompey’s run in the Carabao Cup was ended by south-coast enemies Southampton at Fratton Park.

A double from Danny Ings in the first 45 minutes was followed by efforts from Cedric Soares and substitute Nathan Redmond in the second half as the Blues were beaten 4-0 by their biggest rivals. Here’s how Neil Allen rated the performances of the Pompey players in the south-coast derby encounter.

Confident showing, display cannot be faulted - 6

1. Craig MacGillivray

Confident showing, display cannot be faulted - 6
Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Stuck to his task well - 7

2. James Bolton

Stuck to his task well - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
(replaced by Paul Downing 59 mins) Another composed showing before injury - 8

3. Oli Hawkins

(replaced by Paul Downing 59 mins) Another composed showing before injury - 8
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Good showing throughout - 7

4. Christian Burgess

Good showing throughout - 7
PinPep Media / Joe Pepler
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3