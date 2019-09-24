'Keeps growing into first-team role... Pompey's brightest attacking player' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings from the 4-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton
Pompey’s run in the Carabao Cup was ended by south-coast enemies Southampton at Fratton Park.
A double from Danny Ings in the first 45 minutes was followed by efforts from Cedric Soares and substitute Nathan Redmond in the second half as the Blues were beaten 4-0 by their biggest rivals. Here’s how Neil Allen rated the performances of the Pompey players in the south-coast derby encounter.