A double from Danny Ings in the first 45 minutes was followed by efforts from Cedric Soares and substitute Nathan Redmond in the second half as the Blues were beaten 4-0 by their biggest rivals. Here’s how Neil Allen rated the performances of the Pompey players in the south-coast derby encounter.

1. Craig MacGillivray Confident showing, display cannot be faulted - 6 Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. James Bolton Stuck to his task well - 7 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Oli Hawkins (replaced by Paul Downing 59 mins) Another composed showing before injury - 8 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Christian Burgess Good showing throughout - 7 PinPep Media / Joe Pepler JPIMedia Buy a Photo

