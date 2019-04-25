Have your say

Top Championship clubs must be looking at Jamal Lowe.

That is the verdict of Keith Andrews, who has been impressed with the flying winger’s Pompey form this campaign.

Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lowe has enjoyed a scintillating season during the Blues' League One promotion push.

He tops the club’s scoring charts with 16 goals, including a superb lob in the Checkatrade Trophy triumph over Sunderland at Wembley, while he’s created a further 11.

His fine form earned him a berth in the PFA League One Team of the Year.

Since arriving from non-league in January 2017, Lowe has made hurtling progress and has become an attacking force in the third tier.

During the January transfer window, the 24-year-old was reportedly on the radar of the likes of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

And Andrews feels second-tier clubs – at a minimum – will have Lowe on their radar.

Speaking on Sky Sports before Pompey’s 2-1 win at Burton on Good Friday, the ex-Republic of Ireland international said: ‘He’s settled at Portsmouth and is playing consistently well.

‘Right now you’d have to say there must be top Championship clubs at the absolute minimum looking at him.

‘Going back to that day at Wembley, he looked really determined.

‘He doesn’t just stay wide. He's tricky, has great feet, comes inside and when the ball is on the far side he gets into the killer danger areas and that’s why he’s got so many goals this season.’