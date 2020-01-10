Kenny Jackett hasn’t ruled out Paul Downing leaving Pompey this month.

But the fact the centre-back has consistently been named in Blues match-day squads goes against a potential departure.

Downing signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park after arriving on a free transfer from Blackburn in the summer.

The ex-Doncaster defender hasn't featured in League One since the 2-2 draw against Burton on September 17, however, and been reduced to a bit-part role.

Christian Burgess and Sean Raggett are ahead of him in the pecking order, while Jackett is also targeting a left-sided centre-half during the transfer window.

In addition, Jack Whatmough is closing in on his return from a long-term knee injury.

Paul Downing has been on the periphery of things at Pompey this season. Picture: Paul Thompson

It’s understood Downing has been exploring his options, having become frustrated with his lack of game time.

Jackett revealed outgoings will now be key if he’s to add more fresh faces to his squad.

Downing could be one who moves on, joining Anton Walkes through the exit, but the manager admitted there are no guarantees.

Jackett said: ‘We’ll see what happens because it’s not like we’re not blessed with centre-halves.

‘With Jack Whatmough’s development, we’ll see how he goes.

‘Paul has pretty regularly been a substitute for us and it is hard to let everyone go.

‘But we do have to balance the books and let people go out if we want to bring people in.

‘Similarly, it’s only been Luke McGee who has been out of the 18 regularly – everyone else has been close.’

Downing has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract, meaning he has long-term security behind him at Pompey.

That could mean he’ll seek a similar benefits package if he were to leave.

But given Downing achieved promotion with Blackburn in 2018 and has spent the majority of his career as a top-end League One player, Jackett doesn't see it as a problem.

He added: ‘In terms of getting him out if that was the case, it’d depend on what and where people offer him.

‘He’s 28 and has a good track record in this division, so in that respect he hasn’t got a bad stock at all.

‘As I say, he’s been in our 18 on quite a regular basis and it's hard to let those ones go.’

Downing made his first appearance in more than a month in Pompey’s 2-1 EFL Trophy win over Walsall on Tuesday.

He conceded a late penalty and was also partly to blame for the Saddlers’ spot-kick they were awarded in the first half.

Jackett said: ‘Paul will be frustrated with both penalties we gave away. For the first one, miscontrolled on his chest, Sean Raggett made the tackle and it did look a pen.

‘The second one late on also did look a pen when Paul just got caught the wrong side, which added to our usual little flurry at the end that didn’t make it easy for us.

‘He needed 90 minutes under his belt and he’ll be pleased to be part of a winning team because it was never going to be an easy game.’