Kenny Jackett admitted Pompey’s clash with Southend next weekend is likely to be postponed.

The thigh injury Marcus Harness sustained in today’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool means the boss is leaning towards calling the Shrimpers game off at Fratton Park on Saturday, September 7.

Marcus Harness limped off against Blackpool. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Pompey have Craig MacGillivray (Scotland), Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) and Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland) all called up for international duty.

With five players already sidelined through injury, Harness limped out at Bloomfield Road – just minutes after giving the Blues the lead in the first half.

Jackett is able to rearrange the Southend clash should he wish.

Although he’d want to fulfil the fixture, the manager revealed it will probably be rearranged.

‘I would want the game to be on if at all possible,’ said Jackett.

‘I’ll have a look at it in the next 12 hours but we have three of our starting XI from today called up and Marcus out.

‘Possibly then it might make more common sense to postpone it until later in the season.’