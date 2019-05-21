Have your say

Pompey’s third attempt at escaping League One will not be bolstered by an improved playing budget.

According to Kenny Jackett, there will be no increase in his financial resources for the 2019-20 campaign.

The Blues finished fourth this term and were eliminated in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Focus is now fixed on maintaining the steady progression under his tenure, with automatic promotion next term’s aim.

But Pompey’s boss admitted his playing budget has not changed.

Jacket said: ‘I think there will be consistency in the budget. It will stay the same.

Kenny Jackett has revealed his playing budget will not alter for next season's promotion challenge. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘The club have at times over-invested and had troubles because of it.

‘While sometimes that can get you a short-term fix, we want to try to build consistently and make sure we have a long-term future as well as a short-term one.

‘I definitely think we have competed well in the last two years – and we want to compete again next year.

‘Can Portsmouth compete in League One (on this budget)? Yes, definitely.

‘And we want to be doing that again next year.’

An aggregate 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in the play-offs settled a Pompey season which, for a sizeable period, suggested automatic promotion.

That represented a massive disappointment for the Fratton faithful, who watched the campaign peter out with five matches without victory.

And Jackett conceded his side lacked customary spark during the pivotal final few weeks of their League One season.

He added: ‘It was an exciting season, chasing to the end.

‘For me, the last five games were frustrating, though. I didn’t think any of the performances were our true self, with three of them against a club the size of Sunderland.

‘We didn’t have our normal game, not necessarily the normal spark in that period, but if you look at our season as a whole, we gave it a good go.

‘I don’t want to have any hangover next year for not quite going up.

‘Going forward, we want to be exciting. We finished second-top scorers, something I am proud of.

‘We want to attack it with similar enthusiasm next season if we can.’