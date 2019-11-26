Freddie Ladapo was once in Pompey’s sights as a summer transfer target.

Now the striker is bidding to inspire their downfall when he tonight visits with Rotherham (7.45pm).

Jack Whatmough battles with Freddie Ladapo during the Rotherham striker's playing days with Plymouth Argyle. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Kenny Jackett admits the Blues had eyed the former Plymouth man during their close-season search for forward additions.

Pompey’s boss downplays the extent of their interest, although it is understood a fee was agreed with Argyle for Ladapo's services.

However, the move collapsed following a breakdown over the former Crystal Palace man’s wage demands.

Days later, Pompey completed a swoop for Ipswich’s Ellis Harrison, who has enjoyed an encouraging start to life on the south coast.

As for Ladapo, he subsequently completed a switch to Rotherham, where he has netted seven times in 19 appearances this season.

And having struck twice as a half-time substitute at MK Dons on Saturday, Ladapo is in the frame to tonight face the club he came close to joining.

Jackett said: ‘We did look at him, he has been on one or two of our lists, as have other players.

‘Rotherham overall have a very good squad and certainly the (attacking) four positions have quite a number of good options – and he is one of them.

‘We weren't close, but there was a consideration, definitely.

‘He scored goals last year and is a player experienced at the level, an experienced League One centre-forward.

‘He was a consideration, it didn’t quite come off. We weren’t necessarily close to it, but he’s a player everybody knows well because he was playing at Plymouth last year, a club in our league.’

Pompey’s summer interest in Ladapo was influenced by 19 goals in a relegation campaign for the Pilgrims.

Jackett added: ‘Ladapo is a centre-forward with a little bit of pace about him.

‘I suppose, as always happens, you need different combinations of players around you, whether that is tactical or just the manager’s choice.

‘But everybody needs a complement around, one way or another, to be able to produce their best football.’