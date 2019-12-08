Kenny Jackett said he was impressed by what he saw of his Pompey team – despite the frustration of a home draw against Peterborough.

The Blues came from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead against the high-flying Posh thanks to goals from Lee Brown and Ellis Harrison either side of half-time.

However, that good work was eventually undone when former Fratton Park target Mo Eisa headed home on 72 minutes to secure a 2-2 draw.

The result sees Pompey remain 10th in the League One table – three points outside the play-off places.

It’s still not where Jackett & Co want to be at this stage of the season, after missing out on promotion last term.

Pompey celebrate Ellis Harrison's strike on 52 minutes Picture: Joe Pepler

But the manager, who has overseen a change in Blues fortunes that sees them unbeaten in 10 outings, was pleased by his team’s display.

And he remained adamant that Pompey deserved to take all three points from the game against Peterborough.

Jackett said: ‘I did feel there was a good tempo, a good attitude on Saturday. We took the game to the opposition and I did feel at the side watching there was a win there for us.

‘We did have spirit and tempo. We looked a pretty good side, to be honest with you, and are always looking to improve, definitely, and we did take the game to them.

‘That’s our job as the home side – we always want to be trying to do that.

‘From my point of view on the side, I did feel there was a winnable game there and was frustrated we didn’t take all three points.

‘We are Portsmouth and always want to try to take the game to the opposition, that’s what we all demand, the crowd certainly do, that has to be there.’