Pompey’s impact player has established himself as a key component in a play-off pursuing Championship side.

Yet Andre Green’s post-Fratton Park flourish has come as no surprise to Kenny Jackett.

Andre Green recorded an assist in Aston Villa's victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Aston Villa recalled the winger in January, following 12 appearances and five goals.

The Blues had largely employed Green as a substitute in their League One promotion push, handing him just two starts.

The 20-year-old was also absent for two months following an operation to remove a cyst from his knee.

Since returning to Villa Park, however, he has made 11 appearances, including starting their last four matches.

With six-straight wins, Dean Smith’s men sit fifth in the Championship – and Jackett has surveyed Green’s progress with interest.

Jackett said: ‘It was tough for Andre at first with the injury, but by the end we could all see what was there.

‘Myself, Joe (Gallen), Phil Boardman, having been in the midlands for three years, knew he’s a big player.

‘By the end of his loan here, everybody could see his potential, how good perhaps he could be, what he was going to be.

‘We would have loved for him to continue with us, but that’s the system. He has gone back to Aston Villa, he’s Villa boy, definitely.

‘He will be proud to play for them – and I have seen he has risen to it.

‘Andre came here with a big reputation and we spoke well of him, but there was that injury for a while. I do think by the end everybody could see he was a really good player.

‘It was a good experience here, his first loan, first time living outside the midlands, and he put it to good use. He’s gone back there and is really contributing to a side which look like they are going to get into the play-offs.’

Green was recalled by Villa in mid-January, despite having been recruited on a season-long loan.

Jackett added: ‘It hasn’t surprised me that Andre has gone back to Villa and earned a spot under the new manager.

‘I think Dean had tried to sign him when at Brentford and was quite keen on him. He went in as Villa boss and maybe put his own stamp on it with one or two of his own players and a couple underneath given more opportunity.

‘But I knew Dean had tried to sign him and had an interest.’