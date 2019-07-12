Have your say

Andy Cannon is staking a claim to become a member of Pompey’s starting line-up.

And it’s as a number 10, rather than a holding-midfielder, which Kenny Jackett sees as his best position.

Cannon endured a frustrating spell last season after arriving from Rochdale for £150,000 in January.

He made just two appearances before a quad injury kept him sidelined for three-and-a-half months.

However, the 23-year-old’s looked sharp in pre-season training this summer and has caught the eye of his team-mates.

He also delivered an impressive display after coming on for the second half of the Blues' 11-0 romp over UCD on Wednesday.

Andy Cannon in action against UCD. Picture: Arnold Byrne/ UCD

As things stand, it would appear Louis Dennis and Cannon top the pecking order for the attacking-midfield berth in Jackett’s side.

And the Pompey manager believes both players offer different attributes.

Jackett said: ‘Andy is a different type of player to the ones that we’ve got and sometimes we need that.

‘He has a low centre of gravity and can turn quickly.

‘We also do think he can get up and around the box, get away from people, shift the ball and shoot.

‘With his injuries last season, it’s a fresh season now and he’s staking a claim.

‘He’s an attacking midfielder who is slightly different to what we have already got and can bring something.’

In Cannon’s two outings last term, he operated in a deeper midfield role.

But Jackett feels he’s at his best playing further up the pitch.

He added: ‘I think he can play as a holding midfielder.

‘But, similarly, I think his strength is as an attacking midfielder.

‘Could he play as a holding midfielder? Of course he could.

‘But the freedom he has to go and run from the number-10 position is something I tried.’