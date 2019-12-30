Kenny Jackett is convinced Pompey are close to becoming a ‘good team’.

And he has backed recruitment pair Phil Boardman and Roberto Gagliardi to identify the January talent required to reach expectations.

The transfer window opens on Wednesday, with the Blues in the hunt for additions to bolster promotion ambition.

Jackett is working closely with head of recruitment Boardman and head of European scouting Gagliardi to pinpoint the calibre of players able to slot straight into his side.

Unlike previous January windows, the onus is on strengthening the Blues’ starting XI, rather than boosting the squad.

SEE ALSO: Jackett insists nothing imminent as Pompey are linked with ex-Charlton man Reeco Hackett-Fairchild

Kenny Jackett is backing his recruitment team to succeed during the January transfer window. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

And Pompey’s boss trusts his staff to unearth the players to raise performance levels during the second half of the campaign.

He said: ‘You do need a bit of good judgement, a little bit of luck, you are dealing with human beings aren't you, it’s the same as other clubs.

‘We are quite close to a good team we feel, we don’t feel we are miles away, one or two key ones can make a big difference.

‘Phil and Roberto are our two full-time (recruitment) guys and work hard as well.

Phil Boardman - Pompey's head of recruitment

‘I trust their judgement to bring good players in, 100 per cent. They have brought some good players in.

‘In terms of this window, it’s getting the most out of the players we have, with myself making the right calls and decisions. Hopefully getting one or two back fit – but then adding the right players as well.

‘It doesn’t seem like it needs too much to pull together a really good team on a consistent basis, I don’t think it needs major surgery.’

Pompey recruited eight new faces in the summer, of which six were on permanent terms.

SEE ALSO: Pompey set sights on central-half addition in January transfer window - loan deals could be key

Sean Raggett (Norwich) and Ross McCrorie (Rangers) represent the sole loanees in Jackett’s current playing squad.

In contrast, the Blues have dealt chiefly in loans during the two previous January transfer windows with the former Wolves boss at the helm.

Of his 10 recruits within those periods, eight have been on loan, with Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris representing the only permanent stays.

On Wednesday, business is open once more for a side focusing on Championship promotion.

Jackett added: ‘There is always a combination of players which are right for now.

‘We may also sign players we think are development players but hopefully can do something now, we need some of those in the squad as well.

‘But really we want players which strengthen our first XI and don’t pick up injuries. Players who can hit the ground running and make a difference to the first-team.’