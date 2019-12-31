Kenny Jackett backs duo in transfer window as Sunderland put up for sale - League One gossip The January transfer window opens tomorrow, with clubs eyeing reinforcements. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip. 1. Stewart Donald to sell Sunderland Sunderland owner Stewart Donald claims he is now actively trying to sell the club, which could impact the North East clubs transfer business. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 2. Elliot Lee to depart? Portsmouth are among a host of clubs interested in signing Luton Town forward Elliot Lee next month. (FLW) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 3. Omar Bogle to depart Cardiff? Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle could be offloaded next month - with League One clubs on alert. (The 72) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 4. Antoine Semenyo to Sunderland? Phil Parkinson has confirmed Sunderlands interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3