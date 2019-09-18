Kenny Jackett believes Brett Pitman still Portsmouth's undisputed penalty king

There was no debate over the identity of Pompey’s penalty taker in the dramatic finale against Burton.

Brett Pitman remains unopposed, despite the summer arrivals of John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

According to Kenny Jackett, Pitman had already been designated the duty before Tuesday night’s League One encounter got underway.

When Ryan Edwards was adjudged to have fouled Harrison four minutes into time added on, referee Craig Hicks awarded a spot kick.

Marquis had successfully converted Pompey’s previous penalty during the current campaign, finishing against QPR in the Carabao Cup.

However, Pitman was an unused substitute at the time, allowing Marquis free reign during last month’s fixture.

For the Blues’ latest spot kick, though, the three strikers were all on the pitch, as was Gareth Evans.

It was Pitman entrusted with the honours, representing his 10th successive Pompey penalty out of 11 taken.

Jackett said: ‘John has scored one already this season, but I said before the game if there was a penalty, it’s Brett.

‘We always designate a penalty taker now, whoever is in the side. That can obviously vary in terms of the starting XI.

‘Brett was picked because I wanted him in that number 10 position to try to both create and get the strikes in if possible.

‘It was a frustrating night in terms of getting shots in, but it was tough for us in the box, we couldn’t get across people.

‘For all of the very good crosses we put in, particularly down the right-hand side, we couldn't quite find our way until the end.’