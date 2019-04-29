Kenny Jackett: Big week ahead to fulfil Portsmouth’s Championship destiny

Kenny Jackett is relishing Pompey’s ‘big week’ as he seeks to fulfil a Championship destiny.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland wrestles automatic promotion out of the Blues’ hands.

They must now rely on either Luton or Barnsley failing to win on the last day to open the door.

However, Jackett’s men must also win both remaining Fratton Park fixtures against Peterborough and Accrington.

It promises to be an intriguing final five days to the League One campaign.

And Jackett is revelling in the challenge ahead.

He said: ‘On Tuesday night we’ll need our players to be ready and we need our supporters to be behind us – and I am sure they will be.

‘It’s a big week where we have to keep pushing.

‘If it’s into the automatic promotion places then fantastic. If it’s not, we want to go into the play-offs in good form and try to get one of those three promotion places which have been our target all season.

‘Looking from Luton’s point of view, they are trying to shake sides off, but all of the top five have kept winning. It’s a high points total and they have kept pushing.

‘That’s why, with one or two games left depending on who you are, it is still open. The form of the sides chasing has been so good, us included.

‘We have two big games left, we must see where we go. There are six points available and we have to work really hard.

‘We are pleased with the commitment and, most importantly now, have to look forward to the week ahead.’