Kenny Jackett is relishing enhanced tactical options following Bryn Morris’ Pompey return.

The fit-again 22-year-old is back in the first-team frame on Saturday – coincidentally against former club Wycombe.

Morris completed a 21-game loan spell with the Chairboys during the first half of campaign, before parent club Shrewsbury sold him to Jackett in January.

During his time at Adams Park, the central midfielder netted in a 2-2 draw at the Blues in September.

Having finally shaken off the groin issue sidelining him for seven games, Morris is now in contention for a substitute presence on Saturday.

And Jackett is keen to utilise the former Middlesbrough player.

He said: ‘Morris in the squad, he is one of the injured guys that will be available for this weekend.

‘It terms of midfield, I do feel it’s an area where we’ve needed options when we’ve had Donohue, Morris and Cannon all out.

‘I’ve been looking for those options in midfield, particularly against the sides which play a diamond or overload that area. You want at least a midfield player or two on the bench.

‘Morris has been back all week. He’s good, he’s okay, and fit and available for Saturday.

‘He’s a good all-round footballer, has a little bit of everything, being a good passer and a good runner, which are two big essentials in midfield.

‘He has the ability to get forward and get goals.

‘He’s got goals for us and got into goal scoring positions for us – and it will be interesting how he develops.’

Injury and Checkatrade Trophy unavailability have restricted Morris to just five Pompey appearances to date.

There have been encouraging signs, however, netting his maiden goal for the club in February’s 3-3 draw at Southend.

Jackett added: ‘I’ve been impressed with him. He’s captained England youth teams, so it’s not like he hasn’t been on anyone’s radar,

‘He was very well thought of during that period and, when I signed him, I did feel there was a good balance and good pedigree.

‘He has been around a couple of lower division clubs and learnt his trade. Then at 22 he has been looking for a home and some backing.’