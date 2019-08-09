Have your say

Kenny Jackett is adamant his summer striker recruits can form a two-pronged Pompey attack.

The Blues boss feels John Marquis and Ellis Harrison are capable of leading the line together.

Jackett has a selection conundrum ahead of Tranmere’s visit to Fratton Park on Saturday.

Marquis, who arrived from Doncaster for a fee that could rise to £2m with add-ons, started the League One curtain-raiser defeat to Shrewsbury last weekend.

However, he missed Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Birmingham after his fiancee went into labour.

It handed Harrison a chance to impress – and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

John Marquis is set to return to face Tranmere. Picture: Simon Davies

The £450,000 recruit from Ipswich’s double helped inspire the hosts to a 3-0 victory.

With Marquis now available to face Rovers, though, it means Jackett has a decision to make if he continues with a one-striker system.

But the manager’s conviction the duo can forge a potent partnership could see the pair both named in the starting line-up.

Jackett said: ‘I’m really pleased to have added Ellis Harrison and John Marquis.

Ellis Harrison celebrates his opening goal against Birmingham. Picture: Robin Jones.

‘They can 100 per cent play as a partnership. I wouldn’t have signed both of them if I didn’t think that.

‘They can both play in a number of formations as well and there is a compliment there.

‘Quite naturally and looking at the obvious, there is a partnership there.

‘I wouldn’t have brought either in if I didn’t think they couldn’t play together.

‘John has been on his travels during his career but found a home at Doncaster in recent seasons.

‘He's matured as a player, matured as a person to get where he is now.

‘He’s coming into his best years and I’m pleased to have signed him on a permanent basis.’

Harrison represented Pompey’s second signing of the summer in June.

Nevertheless, Jackett was always keen to add another marksman to his squad.

And along with Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman, the boss believes he has enough fire-power at his disposal.

He added: ‘I thought maybe just one striker to carry it all year is difficult.

‘Along with Brett Pitman and Oli Hawkins, there is some competition and some cover.

‘There are some good substitutes and throughout the course of the season, there'll be some freshness.’