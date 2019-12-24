Kenny Jackett could lose midfielder in January as Portsmouth's League One rivals target major deals - gossip Scroll down and click through the pages. Share this article Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a whole host of clubs eyeing transfer deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest League One gossip. Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has suggested that Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has rejected a January move to the League One side. (Peterborough Telegraph) Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has said that winger Aiden McGeady is the subject of interest from as many as two clubs from abroad. (Various) Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has said he doubts that a move to Preston North End for star striker Ivan Toney would ever materialise. (Various) Portsmouth midfielder Andy Cannon has admitted he has been weighing up his future at the club. (The 72) Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has placed a valuation of 1.75m to 2m on Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. (Bristol Live) Peterborough United are lining up a move for Cheltenham Town playmaker Ryan Broom in the January transfer window. (Gloucestershire Live) Karl Robinson believes Oxford United are in a position to make a quick start to the January transfer window. (Various) Peterborough United could recall George Cooper from his loan spell at Plymouth if Marcus Maddison leaves London Road during the January transfer window. (Peterborough Telegraph) Matthew Sorinola admitted he had to prove he was good enough to earn a contract extension to stay at MK Dons. (MK Citizen) Not all Portsmouth players are delighted at Adebayo Akinfenwa's Wycombe absence Portsmouth boss reveals time frame on how long Rangers loanee Ross McCrorie will be sidelined for