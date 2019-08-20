Kenny Jackett bemoaned Pompey’s defensive capitulation after surrendering victory against Coventry.

The Blues were 3-1 up in the 74th minute, following goals from Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Gareth Evans.

Craig MacGillivray and Christian Burgess are stunned at the final whistle following Pompey's 3-3 draw with Coventry. Picture: Robin Jones

Yet they collapsed against a Sky Blues side which finished the game with nine men as the scoreline ended a disappointing 3-3.

Jackett had dropped Anton Walkes and Christian Burgess from his defence in favour of Ross McCrorie at right-back and a full debut for Sean Raggett.

Pompey, however, appeared defensively frail throughout – and ultimately it cost them two points.

The Blues boss said: ‘I’m disappointed, obviously frustrated, we were in a great position, a winning position, and we have managed to throw it away.

‘If I’m looking at the goals against, we’ve had a bright start, put them under pressure, got a corner, they’ve countered.

‘We probably made a bad decision to step up, I don’t think it was offside, and Hiwula has finished it from the square ball.

‘For the second one we are defending the corner, Tom Naylor has got the first header and then the guy’s going away from goal and not in a dangerous position.

‘It was the wrong call to bring him down - and they put the penalty away.

‘From the third one, there’s a long throw and we’ve not attacked the ball well enough or dealt with it our box. Then Rose has tucked it into the corner.

‘I felt overall we were pretty good going forward - but defensively weren’t the best.

‘We need to be more solid than that defensively, it’s almost an opposite of last year.’