Kenny Jackett delight at Portsmouth statement of intent against Rotherham

Kenny Jackett saluted his Pompey players following a statement of intent against Rotherham.

The Blues registered a fourth-straight win with a 3-2 success over a side sitting fourth before tonight’s Fratton Park encounter.

Kenny Jackett's side tonight beat Rotherham to register their fourth-straight victory. Picture: Joe Pepler

Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Ben Close ensured Pompey took the lead three times – with the latter's strike ultimately decisive.

It lifts Jackett’s men into 10th spot, just two points off the League One play-offs.

And that’s now seven matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Jackett said: ‘Rotherham are proven in this league, have a good squad and look like they are going to be up there again.

‘They were fourth in the league before tonight and one of the more powerful sides in the division.

‘We went toe-to-toe with them and took the lead three times, which I’m delighted with, and an excellent finish from Ben Close has got the winner.

‘We’ve got 12 goals from the last four games, we do feel we have some depth behind the players and goalscorers as well.

‘We have to keep working hard and keep that type of attitude and spirit because it was excellent.

‘There were chances for Rotherham, probably more chances for us. Going in front and being able to hold onto it was a good achievement and I was very, very pleased with the players.

‘There was a lot there tonight.’