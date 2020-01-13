Have your say

Kenny Jackett says no Pompey incomings or outgoings are imminent following an early flurry of business.

The Blues have moved swiftly in the January transfer window to recruit Steve Seddon and Cameron McGeehan on loan from Birmingham and Barnsley respectively.

Pompey also secured the permanent signing of Reeco Hackett-Fairchild from Bromley for an undisclosed fee, while Anton Walkes left for Atlanta United on Thursday.

The News understands Jackett is also plotting a move for Barnsley’s Dimitri Cavare.

Meanwhile, Brett Pitman’s been linked with League Two sides Swindon and Plymouth. He missed Saturday’s 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon because of illness.

Paul Downing was omitted from the match-day squad, with Jack Whatmough named on the bench for the first time in almost a year having recovered from a serious knee injury.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

The summer arrival from Blackburn is another who could depart this month, having failed to feature in League One since September.

But Jackett revealed things are currently ‘pretty quiet.’

The Blues boss said: ‘It’s pretty quiet. We’ve moved early and there’s Anton going with the lads we’ve seen coming in.

‘But of the players we’re chasing are there any we’re imminently signing? No.

‘We’ll see. It’s not like we’re pushing anyone out. We’re pleased with the squad at the moment.

‘If things come up, we’ll deal with them on their merits.

‘But whatever the situation, it’s going to be for the good of the club.’

Pompey have recently been linked with Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone, as well as George Tanner from Manchester United and Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson.