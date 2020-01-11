Have your say

Pompey are hoping Jack Whatmough can make his injury return next week.

The centre-back has been pencilled in to feature for the reserves when they travel to Plymouth in the Central League Cup on Tuesday.

It’d represent Whatmough's first appearance in 11 months, having been sidelined with a knee problem.

The Blues did earmark the Gosport lad to be involved in Tuesday night's 2-1 victory at Walsall in the EFL Trophy.

Those plans were put on ice, however, as there had been some swelling around the left knee he damaged against Doncaster last February.

But Kenny Jackett confirmed that issue has calmed down, with Whatmough back in full training.

Jack Whatmough is back in full training. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now Pompey are aiming for the academy graduate to be involved against the Pilgrims at Home Park.

And Brandon Haunstrup, who’s been absent since suffering a knee complaint against Peterborough on December 7, is also set to make his comeback.

Jackett said: ‘Jack is okay. His knee has calmed right down.

‘He looks good in training and his knee looks good.

‘I saw it on Thursday after training and it has calmed down and looks pretty good – that is good to see.

‘There’s a possibility he will play on Tuesday. There won’t be too many senior of the senior boys who will need games and it’ll be quite a young side.

‘Maybe Whatmough and Haunstrup but that’s about it.’

In total, Whatmough has made 86 appearances for Pompey and scored one goal.