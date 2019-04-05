Kenny Jackett has urged Pompey’s Wembley heroes not to allow complacency to wreck promotion aspiration.

The newly-crowned Checkatrade Trophy winners head to Wycombe on Saturday chasing success on the League One front.

Buoyed by four-consecutive wins, another triumph is essential for the Blues during pursuit of the second automatic promotion spot.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side are without a win in 11 matches and have taken just a point from the last 24 available.

Jackett, however, is aware of the dangers posed by players potentially losing focus following that memorable penalty shoot-out triumph over Sunderland.

He said: ‘We know it’s a different type of test and we want to take the confidence from Wembley.

‘Winning does breed confidence. We hope the players are pleased with themselves from what they did on Sunday and pleased with the fact have won four games on the trot.

‘However, that cannot turn to complacency.

‘We must be humble enough to realise we have to work hard for every single point in this division – and if we want to win on Saturday we have to work hard.

‘Getting focus is something you have to work at, definitely, whether a manager, staff or player. You do that in terms of the sessions.

‘Yesterday’s training session was good, it was lively. Having said that, it was pouring down and freezing so you had to run around!

‘But it was a lively session and a focused session on a Thursday morning. It needs to be if you are going to be successful on the Saturday, one follows the other.

‘We have talked about what we did wrong and how we can improve on Saturday, we always do. The next game is the most important one.

‘Hopefully we take confidence from our run, we should, but similarly don’t get complacent, really understand and realise that for any win you have to work hard.

‘And we will on Saturday, we know that.’

Richie Barker is the only Pompey manager to win at Wycombe.

That arrived through a Ryan Taylor penalty in January 2014, a result which left the Blues 18th in League Two.

And Jackett is hoping his team maintain their commitment.

He added: ‘You can't say in a 60-game season everybody’s training sessions are the same, they can’t be.

‘I expect my players to take responsibility for themselves as much as it has to be led by me.

‘As a manager, you look at the players who meet you halfway and want to work and want to improve.

‘In 60-game season everybody is not going to do exactly the same amount of work and the levels of training are going to vary during the course of that.’