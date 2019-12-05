Kenny Jackett has downplayed the significance of Nathan Thompson’s Fratton Park reunion.

Although, Pompey’s boss praised the ‘first-class guy’ who served as a regular for two years on the south coast.

Peterborough visit the Blues on Saturday, with Thompson now established as their right-back having been made to wait for his opportunity.

The 29-year-old rejected a new Fratton Park contract in the summer to pursue Championship football.

When that fell through, he returned to train with Jackett’s men for a fortnight before linking up with Peterborough on a two-year deal, weeks into the season.

Darren Ferguson’s side are currently third In League One and will also contain one-time Pompey target Mo Eisa.

Former Pompey defender Nathan Thompson

Yet it’s Thompson inclusion which will inevitably rouse the most interest among supporters.

Jackett said: ‘Many ex-players come back, it happens all of the time, and it happens that another is coming back this week.

‘Players move around and move on, there’s many cases of players coming up against their ex-teams.

‘I have respect for Nathan, he’s a first-class guy.

‘Him staying with us just didn’t quite work out, more circumstance than anything, but he is a first-class lad, Nathan. I always had time for him and always will.

‘It’s not good to leave on bad terms and we didn’t, these things happen and people move on.

‘Nathan did fine for us, absolutely fine, he was very good, very good.’

Having left Pompey following 78 appearances and a Checkatrade Trophy final goal, Thompson struggled to find a new employer.

He utilised Gosport Leisure Centre to maintain fitness, while featured in an under-23 pre-season friendly for Bristol City.

Then he returned to the Blues’ Hilsea training base to keep ticking over ahead of the impending move to Peterborough.

Jackett added: ‘We know Nathan and were happy to help him out.

‘In terms of signing him again, we were at the end of our window and at the end of our budget – and we thank him for what he did for the club.

‘Since Brandon (Haunstrup) has been there (at right-back) we have won every game and that is some record.’