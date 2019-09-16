Have your say

Kenny Jackett has told his young pretenders: You are now competing for a Pompey wing spot.

Wide players Eoin Teggart and Leon Maloney have caught the eye during the Blues’ two recent Leasing.com Trophy fixtures.

Teggart, man of the match against Norwich under-21s on Saturday, is a second-year scholar who operates on the left flank.

At 18, Maloney is a year older, having graduated from the academy this summer, and a right-footer capable of operating on either side.

When all are fit, Jackett considers Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis and Ryan Williams as his first-team wide men.

But he believes the emergence of the promising pair ensures they are challenging to be his fourth winger.

The Blues boss said: ‘If you are looking at positionally, Teggart and Maloney are almost competing for the fourth-winger position, which is good.

‘When you have a 17-year-old and then an 18-year-old backing up three wingers, that is good.

‘Teggart is probably what we haven’t got, a left-footer, but similarly, Maloney has played either side in his two games and looked comfortable.

‘Probably his best half was the second half against Crawley, where he went wide left.

‘They are the type of wingers I like and want in my system, which is 4-3-3 and pacy – which both of them are.

‘They are competing with Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness and Ryan Williams, they’re trying to either supplement or get over the top of those.

‘That is healthy for a football club and their development is a big part of it.’