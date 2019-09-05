Kenny Jackett explains plans to cover Brandon Haunstrup with left-back Portsmouth's only experienced option in position

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey can ‘adapt’ to having no back-up left-back.

The Blues boss believes there are the options to cover for Brandon Haunstrup if the first-team squad’s only experienced player in the position picks up an injury or suspension.

Lee Brown was given a six-week timeframe to recover, when picking up the Achilles problem he suffered against Coventry a fortnight ago.

Jackett opted against bringing in any new faces in that area before the close of the summer transfer window, although out-of-contract left-back James Meredith is still training with the club after leaving Millwall.

Haunstrup has taken his opportunity to impress with a run of three starts, however, the Pompey boss is comfortable there is the back-up for the 22-year-old in the building.

Jackett said: ‘You’re looking at someone to move positions, but I still think we have enough to cover to do that.

‘Maybe that’s not the case long-term but short-term there is.

‘These things to happen at nearly every club.

‘We had a very settled team for nearly half a season last year, but that was quite unusual.

‘Mainly, though, every club have to adapt slightly - and we can do that.’

In terms of the senior figures in the first-team squad, Jackett views Anton Walkes as someone who can shift to the left-back role in the event of an absence for Haunstrup.

He did just that last season at Sunderland and put in a steady showing in the play-offs with Brown sidelined.

Ross McCrorie and even Andy Cannon are other considerations there in the eyes of the Pompey boss.

Beyond that, Jackett could call on third-year scholar Joe Hancott who became the club’s youngest player two years ago.

Jackett added: ‘Anton played well there at Sunderland away when Brandon and Lee Brown were out at the end of last season. He’s played there.

‘It’s one of the defenders (who would move there). One of those guys. There’s McCrorie and those types of lads, too.

‘It might depend on the game as well - Andy Cannon has played there.

‘But behind Brandon and Lee Brown there’s not a natural one.’