Kenny Jackett explained the benefits the windfalls from Pompey’s cup runs have across the club.

The Blues have accrued £156,000 for their progress in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy this season.

Pompey collected £36,000 in prize money for their 2-1 victory at Harrogate Town in the first round of the historic competition on Monday.

That was on top of the £75,000 for the tie being broadcast on BT Sport.

Meanwhile, Jackett’s side have bagged £45,000 for reaching the second stage of their EFL Trophy defence.

With a further £74,000 up for grabs in both competitions before Christmas, it would be a welcome boost to the Fratton Park coffers ahead of the January transfer window.

Pompey celebrate Brandon Haunstrup's goal in their 2-1 win at Harrogate Town. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

And Jackett revealed the cash injection helps multiple areas at PO4.

The boss said: ‘It always helps having a good Cup run, doing well on TV and the confidence the players gain from it.

‘They are all considerations and obviously for every League One club there is a big consideration for the finances.

‘Maybe it might be a little bit different for Premier League or potential Premier League clubs because it's only the latter stages that effect that.

‘But it's a big carrot on many fronts for us and no doubt a financial one.

‘You see the windfall right the way through the club. Football clubs needs paying for wherever the money comes from.

‘We went through a few rounds of the League Cup this season and we want similar or better in the FA Cup if we can.

‘It helps all corners of the club.’