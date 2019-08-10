Have your say

Kenny Jackett admitted he didn’t particularly want Louis Dennis to leave Pompey.

But the forward’s desperation for regular first-team minutes was why the Blues allowed him to depart.

Dennis completed his switch to Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee last week.

It ended a frustrating one-year spell at Fratton Park for him.

After arriving on a free transfer from Bromley in May 2018, Dennis made just eight appearances – included only one in League One – last season.

Dennis was keen to depart this summer and kick-start his Football League career.

Louis Dennis. Picture: Joe Pepler

And although it didn’t work out for him at Pompey, Jackett's pleased he helped the 26-year-old move out of non-league football.

The boss said: ‘He’s not someone I wanted to go necessarily.

‘He was the one that wanted to get a fresh start and get to Orient.

‘I respect that and don’t really believe in keeping players if they don’t necessarily want to be here.

‘We have taken him out of non-league and hopefully helped him along the way.

‘It was a difficult situation for him last season. Similarly, we saw something in him but I don't really want to hold on to people who see their future elsewhere.

‘I understand that and we wish him all the best and hope he does well.’