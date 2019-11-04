Have your say

Pompey are still to open talks with the contracted players whose deals expire at the end of the season.

Kenny Jackett is currently prioritising the Blues’ bid to climb the League One table – although the manager admitted discussions behind the scenes are ongoing.

At present 10 permanent members of the Fratton Park squad have contracts that come to a close next June.

That list includes the likes of Ronan Curtis, Lee Brown, Christian Burgess, Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman.

Meanwhile, Ross McCrorie and Sean Raggett are on season-long loans from Rangers and Norwich respectively.

Jackett told The News in September that it wasn’t the right time to discuss fresh terms following a stuttering start to the campaign.

Christian Burgess is among those whose contract expires at the end of the season Picture: Graham Hunt

That situation hasn’t changed two months down the line, with Pompey yet to light the touchpaper on their season as they sit 15th in the League One table after 14 matches.

However, the Blues’ recruitment strategy means they're already plotting as far as two transfer windows in advance.

And their long-term planning will dovetail with the players Jackett is hoping to tie down to life on the south coast.

The Pompey boss said: ‘We haven’t (opened any discussions).

‘The phase we are in at the moment, we're not really talking about individual contracts.

‘We want to be getting up the league and we want to be doing better.

‘Contractual situations, we haven’t talked to anyone individually.

‘But as a club, behind the scenes, as with everybody, there will be an assessment of one window and two windows ahead and then you’ve got to overlap that with your own playing squad.’