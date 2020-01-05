Kenny Jackett has discovered Pompey’s missing winning ingredient – and is now banking on it being here to stay.

On Saturday, the Blues grabbed only their fifth away triumph in all competitions this season.

Crucially, the difference was provided by two goals from an unlikely source – corners.

A 2-1 victory at Fleetwood was secured via second-half goals from James Bolton and John Marquis in similar fashion at the far post.

Pompey’s cutting edge from corners has been a constant cause of frustration this term, especially when Gareth Evans is out of the side.

It has been April since a central defender scored, a damning reflection on their failure to make flag kicks count.

Kenny Jackett finally watched Pompey achieve success in set-piece situations from corners, inspiring a 2-1 FA Cup win at Fleetwood. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Yet on Saturday, Ronan Curtis from the left and Steve Seddon from the right at last provided successful delivery.

Jackett said: ‘With corners, we have been nearly haven’t we, nearly scoring many times and nearly regaining the ball, then two big ones on Saturday got us the win.

‘It’s down to perseverance, keep going, it has to turn for you, so keep working at it.

‘We have 100 per cent been looking to improve our goals from corners, it is something which has been a key in previous seasons – and it was a key against Fleetwood, we needed to do it.

James Bolton celebrates his opener against Fleetwood

‘Obviously you always want to score from everywhere, scoring goals is a big thing and set-pieces is about a third of all goals at every level.

‘You have to respect that and try to maximize that in both boxes.

‘I am sure when Steve (Seddon) plays he can give us that from corners, definitely.

‘We need fortune, perseverance, and to be good enough to be able to score in key moments from corners.’

Christian Burgess was the last Pompey centre-half to score – on April 30 against Peterborough.

And, 36 matches on, the Blues are still awaiting for the next to strike.

Jackett added: ‘If you are looking at our centre-backs, we haven’t got one which has scored from a corner.

‘James Bolton has had a couple of moments where he has been close – and I am pleased he put one way on Saturday. He deserved it.’