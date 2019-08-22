Kenny Jackett: Finished article John Marquis can be Portsmouth goal hero

Kenny Jackett is relishing ‘finished article’ John Marquis embarking on a Pompey goal-scoring career.

The 27-year-old got off the mark during his second Fratton Park spell by registering the third goal against Coventry on Tuesday night.

Marquis swooped at the far post to convert substitute Brandon Haunstrup’s left-wing cross late in the first half.

It represented a maiden goal in four appearances since joining from Doncaster in the summer for a fee approaching £2m.

The former prolific striker netted 67 times in 153 appearances while at the Keepmoat Stadium, including two 26-goal campaigns.

And Jackett, who managed Marquis at Millwall, is anticipating many more goal-scoring celebrations.

He said: ‘I think John is the finished article, looking at him I think it’s his time.

‘He’s good to go and I am sure will have a good season – he will be a big part of it.

‘He has worked very, very hard and we must make sure we give him the right balls and the right service.

‘At times we have left him a little bit isolated, sometimes we have been 25-30 yards away from him.

‘That is too much during the course of the game, whether that be the wingers or our attacking midfield players. We need to get people, bodies and combinations up around him.

‘We need people up around him quicker and better – if we can do that we can get more out of both him and the whole team.’

Marquis' reputation soared during an outstanding three seasons at Doncaster.

Previously he had fulfilled loan spells at seven different clubs in the search for regular first-team football away from Millwall.

Among them was the Blues, where he scored on his debut for Guy Whittingham’s team at York in September 2013.

Marquis totalled two goals in six matches during a two-month loan stay.

It had been five years, 10 months and 13 days since he last appeared on a Pompey scoresheet at Oxford United in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

Then the moment arrived on 43 minutes against Coventry in Tuesday evening's 3-3 draw.

Jackett added: ‘If you are looking over the last two years, it has been 4-3-3 point down at Doncaster – and he has played very well in that role.

‘But, similarly, it doesn’t necessarily matter about the system. Whatever your system, you have to support your centre-forward and support him with bodies around.

‘Then you need quality passes, quality crosses, quality thorough balls, one way or another.

'Whichever system you play, whatever your preference as a manager, you are looking for the same thing – and we need to get people closer to him.’