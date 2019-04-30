Kenny Jackett believes Pompey paid the brutal price for a ‘frantic’ display against Peterborough.

The Blues’ automatic promotion aspirations were tonight shattered following a 3-2 defeat to Peterborough at Fratton Park.

That outcome, coupled with Sunderland’s defeat at Fleetwood, ensures Luton and Barnsley claim the two automatic promotion spots with a game to spare.

Against the Posh, the hosts found themselves 2-0 down after 27 minutes, despite a bright start.

Goals from Ben Close and Christian Burgess hauled Pompey level, before Ivan Toney settled matters in the 75th minute.

The Blues must now seek to reach the Championship through the play-offs.

And Jackett was disappointed with many aspects of his team’s display.

He said: ‘Defensively, I don’t think we did badly, but we were stretched. We lacked the time control, we perhaps were trying to go forward too early too many times, particularly in that period where we didn’t have enough process.

‘I didn’t think our shape was right and, in terms of the accuracy of our passing and the control of our passing, that wasn’t right either.

‘We were playing frantic football for the last 30 minutes and I don’t think it gave us enough in terms of control.

‘‘After Peterborough scored their third, we perhaps went too far in, too quickly, and over committed and got quite frantic with our play, barring Ben Close.

‘He had quite a good amount of control throughout the game and we did need that. It is very, very important that we get more control to our play when we need that.

‘We did very well to get it back into it and, at 2-2, were looking forward to the big finish and trying to do everything we could to try to get that win.

‘The players were not lacking effort or attitude at all, but we did lack control.’

Pompey’s final match of the season is on Saturday against Accrington at Fratton Park.

