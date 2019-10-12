Kenny Jackett was left frustrated after Pompey failed to build second-half impetus in their goalless stalemate with Gillingham.

The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw against the Gills at Fratton Park in League One this afternoon.

Despite having the lion's share of possession and the better goalscoring opportunities, the hosts failed to find a breakthrough.

Sean Raggett crashed a header against the post in the first half, while Gareth Evans and Ben Close both had efforts saved by visiting keeper Jack Bonham.

In the second period, however, openings were much more difficult to come by – although Lee Brown squandered a gilt-edged chance in stoppage-time.

And Jackett rued his side's lack of momentum after the interval.

The Blues boss said: ‘Ultimately, it was frustrating.

‘In the first half, we worked their keeper. Ben Close and Gareth Evans had good strikes and Sean Raggett hit the post with a header.

‘At half-time, although we wanted to score I felt we could build on it in the second half. We were in control and thought we could go on and win it.

‘We had a lot of set-pieces throughout the game. In the first part of the second half, we lost our way and a bit of confidence.

‘We didn’t step on the gas enough to really take them game away from the opposition.

‘Ellis had a shot saved and the best one was when Lee Brown in stoppage-time connected well but pulled it across the goal.

‘The second half was frustrating and we couldn't really build any momentum, which took the game away from us.’