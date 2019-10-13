Kenny Jackett was disappointed Pompey failed to deliver the 'storming' second-half display he expected against Gillingham.

The Blues boss was looking for his troops to put Steve Evans’ troops to the sword after the interval at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Pompey created several goalscoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, with Sean Raggett hitting the post and Gareth Evans and Ben Close having efforts saved.

But the hosts were unable to take their performance up a gear in the second period and the League One encounter finished goalless.

Jackett felt his side had given themselves a platform to build on at half-time.

But he was left frustrated the deadlock was unable to be broken.

The boss said: ‘We have to score when we are on top – that’s where we are at the moment.

‘I was expecting us in the second half to step onto it and build on it because we were in control.

‘I was looking for a real storming, big second half but that didn’t come and the game fell away from us.

‘The chances were there – there were some big chances but they were few and far between and we didn’t create enough

‘We did okay in the first half and encouraged the players to go and build on that.

‘It was 0-0 at half-time, we were at home and it was there for you, put it that way. We couldn’t get it going in the second half and that was frustrating.’

Despite Pompey having 69 per cent possession in total, they could only yield a point.

The game petered out in the second period, with the Blues unable to find the ‘killer punch’ to unlock an organised Gillingham rearguard.

Jackett added: ‘We couldn't quite get on the ball in right areas, go past people and find that killer punch when generally we were in control of the game.

‘In terms of Gillingham, they worked it well and made it difficult but we were in good positions right the way through.

‘I was really looking for us to build on that first half but it didn’t happen.’