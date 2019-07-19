Kenny Jackett has admitted his frustration at Bryn Morris’ latest injury setback.

The midfielder was forced off at half-time against the Rocks on Tuesday night after injuring his hip.

According to Jackett, it is a recurrence of the problem which kept him out of the opening two days of pre-season.

Morris’ latest blow is expected to sideline him for a ‘few days’, rendering him unlikely to feature against Stevenage on Saturday.

Yet it represents another in a lengthening line of injury problems the former Shrewsbury man has endured since his January arrival.

Jackett said: ‘It is a really frustrating one, Bryn has a problem in his abdomen area and something has recurred.

‘It is never enough to warrant a long spell out, an operation or anything like that, but similarly it is frustrating because it keeps holding him back.

‘Similarly, in the first half against Bognor, I thought he was pretty inhibited and didn‘t have his usual energy.

‘It wasn’t a surprise to me that he then came off at half-time. It’s not something which will keep him out long, he should be okay, but similarly he’s had a succession of the same niggling injury and it has made it stop-start for him.

‘We think he’ll be out for a few days. If he is, he’ll there or thereabouts on Saturday, if not Monday.

‘It's perseverance, Bryn has to stick at it really because I see a good professional and talented footballer.’