Kenny Jackett gets his man as John Marquis seals Portsmouth arrival from Doncaster

Kenny Jackett has got the man he’s identified as the marksman to fire Pompey to the Championship.

John Marquis has sealed a move to Fratton Park on a three-year deal with a club option for another 12 months for a fee in advance of £1m.

That figure could eventually rise to nearer £2m with add-ons for the goal machine who smashed in 26 finishes for Doncaster last term.

With Jamal Lowe’s transfer to Wigan still to be completed, Pompey didn’t hesitate in seeing the move to land Marquis through to completion.

And the Blues are comfortable with shouldering that financial commitment should the winger’s move to the DW Stadium fall apart at the 11th hour.

Pompey expect that switch to still be finalised in the next 24 hours, but are prepared to pull the plug on the deal in the face of any late attempt to shift the details of the agreement.

But it’s the Marquis capture which has excited and sent a buzz of anticipation around supporters on the eve of the new campaign.

The man who’s rocketed in 67 goals in three campaigns at the Keepmoat Stadium will go straight into Jackett’s plans for the curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Jackett has chased Marquis for a number of months and went close to sealing an agreement earlier in the summer.

His perseverance has now paid off, however, with the Londoner choosing a return to Pompey, after his loan spell in 2013, with the likes of Sunderland and Charlton interested.

The prospect of working with Jackett again appeals to Marquis after the time the Londoner spent under Jackett with Millwall.

The striker was given his debut by the Pompey boss in 2009 after coming through the ranks at The Den, and appeared for him in the Championship after the Lion’s promotion.

Marquis’ capture hugely bolsters Jackett’s forward options going into the new campaign with Oli Hawkins, Ellis Harrison and Brett Pitman also in contention.

It also raises the possibility of a switch to a tandem strike partnership, after assistant manager Joe Gallen suggested that was a consideration when using a 4-4-2 in Tuesday’s warm-up win at Woking. That was a move away from the 4-2-3-1 formation favoured in pre-season and for much of Jackett’s Fratton reign.