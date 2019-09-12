Kenny Jackett heaped praise on Marcus Harness’ start at Pompey.

The winger has begun life at Fratton Park in superb fashion following his big-money move from Burton Albion this summer.

Harness’ goal in the 1-1 draw with Blackpool was his third in just seven appearances.

Increasing his productivity in the final third was something the 23-year-old targeted after arriving on the south coast – especially as he was brought in to replace last season’s 17-goal top scorer Jamal Lowe.

And Harness, who picked up a thigh strain at Bloomfield Road but is earmarked to return to face his former club Burton on September 17, has filled the void magnificently so far.

Jackett believes the Coventry-born attacker has displayed plenty of potential during the formative stages of his Pompey career.

The boss said: ‘He has been a good player for us in the short space of time and good to see him getting on the scoresheet.

‘That’s something that he’s wanted to add to his game.

‘It’s not taken him long to be a goal threat and a regular scorer for us.

‘It’s always nice to start well at a new club. He’s shown a lot of promise and a lot of potential.

‘Scoring goals in our 4-3-3 system will always give you confidence going forward.’

Harness sits top of the Pompey scoring charts so far this campaign – one ahead of John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

Last season, the Blues plundered 109 goals in all competitions, with Lowe, Brett Pitman (13), Ronan Curtis and Gareth Evans (both 11) and Oli Hawkins (10) all hitting double figures, while Ben Close notched nine.

There’s an expectancy for goals to again be shared around this season, with the likes of Andy Cannon and Ryan Williams also likely to chip in.

Jackett added: ‘I do feel looking at our side that we have goals in our team.

‘Our front three from Blackpool have goals, we have Ellis and we have Brett.

‘Andy Cannon has also done well and got himself into some good positions.’