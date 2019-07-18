Have your say

James Bolton, Oli Hawkins and Ryan Williams will return to full training next week.

The Pompey trio are all currently sidelined and are ruled out of the pre-season trip to Stevenage on Saturday.

Oli Hawkins. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Williams didn’t travel with the Blues to Dublin last week after pulling his quad in training.

Hawkins suffered a back problem in Ireland and didn't feature in the 11-0 romp over UCD.

Bolton did play 45 minutes in that game but then missed Saturday’s 2-1 victory at the Hawks with a groin problem.

Meanwhile, Bryn Morris came off at half-time with a hip complaint in the Blues’ 2-1 success against Bognor on Tuesday.

The midfielder might face League Two Stevenage this weekend – but Bolton, Hawkins and Williams all remain sidelined.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘We have Bolton, Hawkins and Williams all missing.

‘Potentially Bryn Morris (will be injured) but we’ll see.

‘Those guys should all be training by Monday, which is good news.

‘After that, we have a fully fit squad to select from to go up to Stevenage.’

Jamal Lowe is also being considered to face Stevenage amid strong interest from Wigan.

The winger didn’t face the Hawks after Jackett said he'd given Lowe the weekend off.