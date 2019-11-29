Have your say

Pompey have decided against giving Jack Whatmough his comeback against Aston Villa.

Instead, the Blues will look to bring the defender back into the fray in a specially-arranged reserve game in the next couple of weeks.

Kenny Jackett was weighing up giving Whatmough his first outing since tearing cartilage in his left knee against Doncaster in February.

The Gosport lad has trained for a fortnight after making fine progress through his rehabilitation

But the decision has been made to not risk him in tonight’s Premier League Cup match at Bodymoor Heath.

Instead, Pompey expect to see him get playing minutes and mark the next stage of his progress in the not-too-distant future.

Jack Whatmough. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep.

Jackett said: ‘Jack Whatmough won’t play against Aston Villa.

‘He probably needs another week’s training.

‘So we’re going to be looking for reserve games for him. We’ll look for one for him, yes.’

Meanwhile, Bryn Morris has been dealt another blow with the news he’s to see another specialist over his injury woes.

Morris has not recovered well from the abdomen surgery he travelled to Germany for last month.

It’s another desperate setback for the 23-year-old, who has been restricted to eight appearances since arriving from Shrewsbury in January.

Much of his Pompey appearance time last term came with the aid of injections as the midfielder played through the pain.

Jackett added: ‘Bryn has stepped back this week.

‘He’ll go back to seeing a specialist.

‘He can’t get past the pain in that groin area.

‘So it’s a step back and he’ll see a specialist again.

‘In terms of his progress he can’t quite get over that painful stage in abdomen area.’