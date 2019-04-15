Kenny Jackett: Goal difference not Portsmouth focus in promotion battle

Kenny Jackett insists boosting goal difference is not yet part of Pompey’s remit as he masterminds their promotion challenge.

The Blues started Saturday six goals behind League One rivals Sunderland in pursuit of second spot.

However, a 4-1 success over Rochdale, coupled with Sunderland’s remarkable 5-4 home loss to Coventry, has reduced that disparity.

Jackett’s men are now a goal difference of two behind the Black Cats with five fixtures remaining, reflecting how swiftly such advantages can change.

However, Pompey’s boss is presently focusing on points rather than clawing back goal difference.

He said: ‘How we went forward to score four goals is excellent and we had other chances as well, quite a high number of other chances.

‘I’m pleased to say we put a good percentage away and it got us the win.

‘Goal difference might be important, you are always looking and seeing those small margins.

‘But with five games still to go, I don’t think we are thinking along those lines, we are looking at points.

‘Sometimes tables which are tight and competitive like this one do come down to goal difference, I understand that.

‘Saturday’s three-clear goals certainly helps, but most importantly it’s the three points – and a very positive attacking performance from ourselves at Fratton Park.’

Pompey should have made it 5-1 late on, when Jamal Lowe’s right-wing cross picked out an unmarked Lee Brown at the far post.

Yet somehow the left-back nodded wide with the goal gaping, much to everyone’s disbelief.

Jackett added: ‘There has been a little bit of stick for that one, to be honest with you.

‘Usually Brown’s the one handing it out, but it is coming the other way!

‘He said he was concentrating on his celebration and was wheeling away for it. Hopefully it's not a crucial one in terms of goal difference.’