Kenny Jackett is targeting a positive south-coast derby performance to spark Pompey’s spluttering season into life.

And the Blues boss empathises with the ‘passionate’ views of supporters questioning his on-going Fratton Park presence.

Pompey tomorrow night face Southampton for the first time in seven-and-a-half years after being matched in the Carabao Cup.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will encounter an out-of-sorts Blues side clutching just six points from their opening seven League One fixtures.

In addition, members of the travelling support at Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe called for their manager’s dismissal.

Following the match, Jackett was involved in amicable discussions with several groups of Pompey followers outside the team coach.

Kenny Jackett is targeting the south-coast derby to give Pompey's season its lift off. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

And he is hoping to convince others of the team’s worth through tomorrow evening’s Southampton clash.

He said: ‘I was frustrated myself on Saturday.

‘It was a 50-50 game, I don't think Wycombe were head and shoulders above us necessarily, but I have to say it was a poor performance from us.

‘We were quite solid defensively, but as an overall team performance we are capable of a lot better, we have to be honest where we can improve.

‘We have worked hard to get this, a Premier League side at Fratton Park in cup competition, and I believe if you can get it right then it can help you in terms of your league season.

‘Quite a few people talked to me outside the ground. I tried to give them my opinion.

‘I always try to find people outside the grounds and speak to them fairly. There are some strong opinions obviously, which there always are, but the strong opinions are born out of passion and wanting to do well for the club.

'That’s where all fans are, particularly Pompey fans, they are very passionate about their club and very passionate about the success of it.

‘I always try to engage and speak to supporters. Generally in football there are opinions, which can be quite ranging, but similarly all I tried to say was what I was thinking at the time.

‘You need honesty in those situations when speaking to particular supporters. It is something I always do.’

Certainly Pompey require a performance to hearten a Fratton faithful presently losing belief in their manager.

And Jackett concedes his team have so far not been good enough.

He added: ‘With one win out of seven, have we been firing this year or at our best? No, we haven't.

‘But I still see it as an open division. Ipswich so far have got it right, but after that I do see quite an open division for Portsmouth.’