Kenny Jackett is targeting a ‘storming’ second half to the campaign as he bids to deliver Championship football.

The Blues are one point off the play-offs and three away from League One’s second spot as they approach the halfway mark.

Kenny Jackett is seeking a 'storming' second half of the season following victory over League One's top two inside the last five days. Picture: Graham Hunt

Their promotion ambition has been strengthened following Fratton Park victories over leaders Wycombe and second-placed Ipswich inside five days.

The latest statement of intent was posted on Boxing Day, with Ben Close and Ronan Curtis netting in an impressive 2-0 triumph over the Chairboys.

It means the eighth-placed Blues head into the halfway point of MK Dons on Sunday fascinatingly placed, following one defeat in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

And Jackett is eyeing a promotion assault in 2020.

He said: ‘We are one of a number of teams who have a really good chance, but must work hard and earn it, it won’t just happen.

‘It’s a very open division, I still think that, we are on 21 games now, so are there or thereabouts at the halfway point.

‘We want to finish this year off well – but then try to have a storming second half to the season.

‘The players are digging in and really having a go, and fair play to them for doing that.

‘There hasn't been one certain moment or one particular thing which has changed it, I just think it’s consistency which can get you there. A consistent approach, consistent messages, and some perseverance in terms of our work ethic.

‘It’s easy to do it when all things are going well for you, but you have to dig in and football is all about what happens after you lose at Accrington 4-1, that is what football is all about.

‘It will happen to you at some stage, you are going to get a slap somewhere, and what are you going to do after that? That’s football, that’s where it is.’

Despite the Boxing Day result, Pompey remain nine points short of leaders Wycombe, with a game in hand.

Yet the League One promotion race remains wide open, with the other nine clubs in the top 10 separated by four points.

Jackett added: ‘It’s not something which is easy to do, talking about it and doing it are two different things, you have to work hard as well. For instance, we have lost too many games away from home and have to put that right now as well.

‘I think it’s an open division and I have said that all along – and I’m pleased to say we are one of the sides it is open for.

‘I have seen many league tables over months over months over months, but you have got to affect it and take each game individually.’