Kenny Jackett has hailed the arrival of Cameron McGeehan from Barnsley.

The midfielder has joined Pompey on loan for the remainder of the season, continuing the Blues’ rapid start to the January transfer window.

He joins Steve Seddon and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild in moving to Fratton Park as Jackett & Co look to bolster their League One promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

Pompey reportedly saw off stiff opposition from several Championship clubs for the former Northern Ireland under-21 international’s signature.

Cardiff and Stoke were reportedly keen on a player who helped Barnsley win promotion to the Championship last year.

Cameron McGeehan has joined Pompey on loan until the end of the season Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

McGeehan was also part of the Luton side that won the Conference Premier in the 2013-14 season.

With two successful promotion campaigns already under his belt at the age of 24, McGeehan will provide the Blues with bags of energy and experience between now and the end of the season.

And it’s those qualities that Jackett is looking forward to utilising in the months ahead.

Jackett said: ‘We’re delighted to sign Cameron. He’s still young, but has a lot of experience.

‘He enjoyed a really successful season with Barnsley last year and so we’re really pleased to add him to our midfield.’