Kenny Jackett backed his Pompey players by saying: we can beat anyone in this division.

The Blues boss said he retained faith in the squad he’s assembled after a disappointing start to this season’s League One campaign.

Pompey currently sit 18th in the table with six points from the same number of games played.

Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Burton Albion at Fratton Park was their third game in a row without a win in the division, while the Blues have recorded just one victory in the third tier this term.

Pompey fought back from two goals down to claim a share of the spoils against the Brewers.

However, boos rang out at full-time as the team continued their below-par start to the season.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

Next up is a trip to third-place Wycombe on Saturday.

The third-placed Chairboys sit 10 points above the Blues in the table, but are one of seven teams who have three more League One games that Jackett’s side.

And while they are unbeaten at home this term, the Pompey manager bigged his own team up by claiming he’d back them against any other side in the division.

Jackett said: ‘We’re capable, I think, of beating anybody in the league if we get our game right.

‘At times, during the league campaign so far, we’ve looked a good side but it hasn’t been consistent and our points total and league position isn’t what we’d want.

‘But, similarly, we are capable of a very good win and I’d back us, if we got things right, against anybody - and we’re looking forward to Saturday’s game.’