Kenny Jackett has made up his mind who will be Pompey’s keeper against AFC Wimbledon.

Yet the Blues boss is remaining tight-lipped over the identity of his favoured choice for the resumption of League One action.

Craig MacGillivray was recalled to Pompey's side at Walsall in place of Alex Bass as the goalkeeping battle continues. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Craig MacGillivray and Alex Bass are involved in an intriguing battle to serve as Pompey’s number one.

Since surprisingly dropping MacGillivray on New Year’s Day, a seemingly stable position has developed into a selection scrap.

Bass featured at Gillingham and then the FA Cup victory at Fleetwood, before making way at Walsall on Tuesday night.

That represented a recall for MacGillivray in the Leasing.com Trophy encounter, a competition in which Bass had previously been ever-present until that point.

AFC Wimbledon visit Fratton Park on Saturday – and Jackett insists he has already decided who will feature.

He said: ‘Craig made a vital penalty save which in the end got us the win at Walsall.

‘They are both good keepers, that’s the situation, and I am delighted with both of them, they are pushing each other and are neck-and-neck.

‘You don’t get far without a good goalkeeper and we have a good department there, we are delighted with both keepers.

‘In terms of recent games, Bass played at Fleetwood and I changed as many as I could at Walsall to still be balanced and competitive.

‘I do know who will play (against AFC Wimbledon), but most important is always the group because the team is going to change.

‘Read what you want into it (the Walsall selection), I am delighted with both of them and they haven't let us down.

‘It’s a good department, you don’t get far without it being strong there, whoever plays on Saturday it is up to them to perform.

‘Neither of them have to prove anything, I have been with them long enough so, from my own point of view, I am pleased with both.’

Pompey have won two on the road in cup competitions since their last League One fixture.

Last weekend saw them reach the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 2-1 triumph at Fleetwood.

On Tuesday evening, with seven changes including MacGillivray, the Blues then reached the quarter-finals of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Now they face 19th-placed AFC Wimbledon, with Jackett delighted with his squad improvement of late.

He added: ‘Our system is very consistent and our understanding of it is, I think, improving.

‘But, throughout the course of the season, even if the team changes and people are in, people are out, people are injured or whatever, the balance of the side and, in particular, the attitude is important.

‘The attitude was very good on Tuesday night through quite a number of changes.’