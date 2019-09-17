Kenny Jackett admitted he never lost faith in his team as they rescued a point against Burton Albion at Fratton Park.

The Blues found themselves two goals down in the first six minutes of the League One clash, with Joe Sbarra and Kieran Wallace handing them the early advantage.

Ronan Curtis pulled a goal back on 39 minutes – after John-Joe O’Toole picked up a red card following two quick-fire bookable offences on John Marquis.

However, in the second half, the hosts struggled to get the equaliser they desperately needed until a foul by Ryan Edwards on substitute Ellis Harrison presented Brett Pitman with the opportunity to fire the Blues level deep into injury-time.

Up until that point, Curtis, Marquis and Ben Close all had efforts that were either handled by visiting keeper Kieran O’Hara or had failed to hit the target.

Yet Jackett was confident Pompey still had the quality to finally break the Brewers’ resolve.

He said: ‘There was a mountain to climb, we put ourselves in a hole in terms of the first six minutes, but I still felt positive in terms of having enough quality on the pitch and enough time.

‘We went with a back three (in the second half) and then with width with wing-backs, with (Brandon) Haunstrup and (Gareth) Evans trying to open them up and putting us into good crossing positions.

'I felt there was enough time and we kept going.

‘We created some good chances second half and the keeper made one fantastic save, John Marquis’ effort then just went past the post and Ronan had another effort well blocked.

‘For us anyway we kept going but it was still a frustrating night for us overall - not the win that we wanted.’