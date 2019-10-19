Kenny Jackett admitted he understood supporter frustration after calls for his head amplified.

Pompey suffered a 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon this afternoon, Terell Thomas deciding the encounter with a 93rd-minute header.

It leaves the Blues in 17th position following 11 League One matches as their awful start to the campaign continues.

There were chants of ‘We want Jackett out’ at the final whistle from the 712 away following, after sporadically being sung during the match.

And the under-fire Pompey boss was well aware of the sentiment amid growing unrest.

Jackett said: ‘Obviously fans make their feelings known and that is the way it is, I accept that.

Supporters chanted for Kenny Jackett's dismissal following today's 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘We’ve lost 1-0 and overall are not in a position in the table that we want to be. We haven’t so far this season followed up on last year and that is obviously the result and fans’ reaction.

‘We had the lion’s share of the game (against Wimbledon) and had the ball in very good areas, with opportunities and chances to score, but ultimately we didn’t.

'It’s our responsibility to make sure when we get into those areas we find the final pass, we finish, we get the combinations right and when we do get through the keeper had a very good day.

‘It was equal to what we created and it then built the frustration as the game went on, resulting in a 93rd-minute header where Thomas looked head and shoulders above everybody and headed it in.

‘So, ultimately, a frustrating day.’